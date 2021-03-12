Arts & Entertainment

Pullen Park adds scavenger hunt for week of St. Patrick's Day

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Pullen Park is hosting a first-ever week-long scavenger hunt to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The Raleigh park will hold a Shamrocks and Shenanigans scavenger hunt between Monday, March 15, and Sunday, March 21. Costumes are encouraged as participants search for clues throughout the park.

"So, they'll come here and they'll complete a scavenger hunt around the park looking for little shamrocks," said Allora Spruill with Raleigh City Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources. "On each one, there's a clue to the next one as well as a fun activity. So, a really fun activity and it's all self-guided, and really easy during COVID times, but also super fun for families to enjoy especially during this nice weather."

Pullen Park staff is keeping score and, after the scavenger hunt, participants can check back in at the ticket office for a gold prize and let staff know if they chose Team Shamrock or Team Shenanigans.

Registration is not required. Participants can check-in at the park office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to receive the first clue to begin the scavenger hunt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighst. patrick's dayamusement parkcommunity
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC providers say Biden's goal for May vaccine sign-ups is within reach
Jennifer King: From Reidsville NC to NFL's 1st Black full-time female coach
Woman urges others to advocate for selves after months-long COVID battle
Restrictions easing, but will concerts, festivals take place?
Waste management workers find man dead off Fayetteville roadway
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
Show More
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
16-year-old charged with murder in death of another teen
NC looks to encourage outdoor fun even after the pandemic
LATEST: CDC offers more COVID-19 guidance for preschools, childcare
Majority of NC counties do not meet CDC guidelines for in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News