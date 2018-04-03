RBG is opening night movie at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3296932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival runs from April 5 - 8 in downtown Durham.

Theis opens in Durham on Thursday, April 5, and the opening night movie is the much acclaimedRBG tells the story Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her impact on American law. The 84-year-old Ginsburg revisits pivotal moments in her life and law career, reflecting on decades of landmark cases and decisions. The movie also explores Ginsburg's personal live as a wife, mother, and grandmother.The documentary directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West premiered at the Sundance Film in January and opens nationwide on May 8.RBG show at April 5 at 7:30 in theFletcher Hall and there will be a moderated conversation following the screening.