Safe trick-or-treating options available in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Halloween is Wednesday and if you're concerned about safety for your trick-or-treaters, here is some helpful information.
The North Carolina Museum of History is offering a Halloween Safe Night. Search for candy as you walk along the trick-or-treat trail and listen to the "Story of North Carolina" history exhibit. It's free, starting at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
The North Carolina Governor's Mansion will also open to trick-or-treaters. Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper will open the Executive Mansion early in the evening.