ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Safe trick-or-treating options available in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Halloween is Wednesday and if you're concerned about safety for your trick-or-treaters, here is some helpful information.

The North Carolina Museum of History is offering a Halloween Safe Night. Search for candy as you walk along the trick-or-treat trail and listen to the "Story of North Carolina" history exhibit. It's free, starting at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The North Carolina Governor's Mansion will also open to trick-or-treaters. Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper will open the Executive Mansion early in the evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweentrick or treatRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
Wake County co-workers claim $1 million Mega Millions prize
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
3 can't-miss events worth checking out in Raleigh this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
No survivors expected from Indonesia plane crash, officials say
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
Deer-related car crashes decreased in 2018, study finds
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
The Candyman: Remembering a real-life Halloween horror story
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion
Show More
Woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Video: Camel lunges at handler during ride at South Carolina fair
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years
More News