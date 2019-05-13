cominguproses

In sneak peek of 'The Bachelorette' with Hannah B, one suitor may have girlfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC shared an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere of Hannah B's season of ''The Bachelorette,'' which airs May 13.

As Hannah Brown begins her quest for love on The Bachelorette Monday night, an exclusive first look reveals her ''Bachelor Nation'' friends want to warn her about one of the guys.

While they watch the guys greet Hannah B from a room with a monitor, former The Bachelor castmates Demi Burnett and Katie Morton can be heard talking about one of the contestants, saying, "That's him! That's the guy with the girlfriend!" and "We have to warn her!"

The guy in the clip is named Scott. There's only one Scott this season, a 28-year-old software sales executive from Chicago.

PHOTOS: Meet the men vying for Hannah B's heart on The Bachelorette


Hannah B, affectionately known by fans as "Hannah Beast," will meet her 30 suitors on the show's premiere on Monday night. The former Miss Alabama won viewers over on last season's The Bachelor with her fierceness and her sense of humor.

If ABC's exclusive preview is any indication, the premiere will be a night of drama. After teasing that one of the suitors may have a girlfriend, the clip ends with show host Chris Harrison pulling Hannah B aside for a chat.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of The Bachelorette, on Monday, May 13 at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguproseschris harrisonbachelorette
COMINGUPROSES
Meet the 30 men competing for 'Bachelorette' Hannah B.'s heart
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Colton chases after love in part 1 of 'Bachelor' finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Destruction in Wake County after possible tornado
Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 charged with murder
Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell pleads guilty in Kyron Hinton arrest case
Neighbors of American Airlines pilot stunned by triple murder arrest
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured in crash on Bragg Blvd in Fayetteville
New Executive Director appointed to NC State Board of Elections
Raleigh man accused of stabbing brother to death during argument
Show More
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
Deputies: 1-year-old shot in head while playing in parent's bedroom
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from LA yoga studio
K-9 resource officer makes cameo in high school yearbook
More TOP STORIES News