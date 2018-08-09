ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

South Carolina schools close early for 'On the Run II' concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyoncé and Jay Z are causing controversy in South Carolina. (Photo by Mason Poole/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)

By
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Beyoncé and Jay Z are causing controversy in South Carolina.

Officials with the Richland school district expect heavy traffic for the pair's concert, so the district is releasing early on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Six schools will let buses take kids home early to avoid heavy traffic. Some as early as 11 a.m. for a concert that starts at 7 p.m.

Critics wonder how much this will cost taxpayers.

The On the Run II concert is being held at the University of South Carolina's 80,000 seat football stadium.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncejay zconcertcelebritySouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fayetteville man plans 50th anniversary celebration with $200,000 lottery prize
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Book of Mormon returns to DPAC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
Powerful storm leaves behind damage in Johnston County
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man killed after car falls on him while he makes repairs
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
WCPSS, nursing agency at odds over who is at fault in controversial change
Cumberland County siblings form lemonade stand to help homeless kids
Show More
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Outages, teen drivers, REAL IDs driving up DMV wait times
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Sneak peek at downtown Raleigh's restaurant week
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
More News