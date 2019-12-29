Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut Christina Koch

The record-breaking NASA Astronaut and NC State Alum Christina Koch got a special shoutout from two stars from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Kelly Marie Tran and Naomie Ackie sent their congratulatory message shortly after Koch broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

RELATED: NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch sets record for longest single spaceflight by a woman

"We hear that you (Christina Koch) are breaking the world record for the longest duration of space flight," said Ackie.

"By a woman. Yes, girl power!" Tran chimed in. "We're so inspired by your work."

Koch beat the record was 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson by spending 289 days aboard the International Space Station.



NASA/International Space Station via Storyful contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnc state universitynasaastronautstar warsinternational space stationsciencewomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after overnight Durham shooting
Police release photos of 'person of interest' in deadly Concord Mills shooting
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in Concord Mills Mall shooting
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey becomes 3rd player with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Power restored after hours-long outage in Smithfield
Show More
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Smash and grab at Durham salon, police searching for suspect
Man found stabbed to death in Burlington, deputies investigating
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
NCCU cop saves woman in stalled car on Durham train tracks
More TOP STORIES News