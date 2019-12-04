D23

Star Wars immersive hotel to open at Walt Disney World in 2021

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Who's ready to take a trip to a galaxy far, far away?

The highly anticipated Star Wars-themed immersive hotel is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2021, the company announced Tuesday.



Disney likened the "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" attraction to a cruise. Admission is sold in two-night itineraries, so guests all arrive and depart at the same time and remain "fully in-story" for the entirety of their stay.

Guests begin their adventure at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal, where they'll find an exclusive launch pod that's viewports appear to take passengers through space.

The pod transports them to the Halcyon, a starcruiser known for its "impeccable service and exotic destinations," according to Disney's Imagineering team.

During their stay at the Halcyon, guests will find windows that have "a view of the galaxy beyond," according to Disney. The ship also features "hidden spaces deep in the mechanics of the ship -- perfect for uncovering secrets...or holding secret meetings."

Then, a special passenger van takes them on an excursion to planet Batuu, a.k.a. "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," which opened in Hollywood Studios this year. That's where the story begins!

"Throughout the journey, you will be invited to delve deeper into your personal adventure by participating in onboard activities, interacting with characters, crew, other passengers you meet, and becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga," Disney announced at the D23 fan expo.

RELATED: Baby Yoda, internet's favorite 'Mandalorian' meme, has its own toy line

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridad23travelhotelsocietydisneystar wars
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
Disney unveils 'historic transformation' of Epcot park
New Disneyland parade 'Magic Happens' coming in 2020
D23
First look at 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
See how Disney's Star Wars immersive hotel will look
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'My intention is to coach again': Ron Rivera reacts to firing
NCDOT moving forward with 'Complete 540' project
New 22-story tower opens in downtown Raleigh
Military family's unique Christmas card keeps them together
$5M reward offered for US citizen on terror list
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Woman killed after oxygen tank explodes in Nash County home
Show More
Durham car shootings stemmed from group dispute, police say
WCPSS vaping cases up 1000 percent since 2014 ban
Local law officers get up-close demo of non-lethal restraint device
Carolina Hurricanes take students Christmas shopping
WCPSS Board elects new chair, discusses reassignment, budget
More TOP STORIES News