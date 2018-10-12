State Fair 2018 opens, finally, with beautiful weather

What a spectacular day for the @NCStateFair! The people are out and the weather is ideal after the first day was pushed until day. We’re here with all the fun all night. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JIWR4WuxwG — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 12, 2018

It's opening weekend for the North Carolina State Fair after a weather delay postponed the first day.Organizers could not have asked for better weather Friday."The kids really enjoyed it," said Irfan Raj of Cary, who brought his two children. "They enjoyed the rides and the foods and everything. We love it here."With the day off from school in Wake County, children and their parents flocked to the State Fairgrounds for the rides, games, and of course, food."It's kind of strange but it's a sense of camaraderie with food," said Tyler, who came with his 1-month-old.There are 22 new food options available including an Arepa Burger from Arepa Loca. They are from Raleigh and this is their second year at the fair."I love seeing people's reactions and it's a satisfying feeling to have everyone enjoy our food," said Nataly Garcia from Arepa Loca.