CMA AWARDS

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley returning as CMA Awards hosts for 11th year

Jennifer Matarese interviews Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

NASHVILLE --
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are once again returning to host country music's biggest night.

The Country Music Association announced Thursday that the duo will return to host the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. It will be the pair's eleventh year hosting.



Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 28, on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Catch the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
