NASHVILLE --Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are once again returning to host country music's biggest night.
The Country Music Association announced Thursday that the duo will return to host the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. It will be the pair's eleventh year hosting.
.@BradPaisley and @CarrieUnderwood return to host the #CMAawards for their 11th year on Wed, Nov. 14 on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/EzRweq87Sr— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 2, 2018
Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 28, on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Catch the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
