Chevy Chase joining 30th anniversary screening of 'Christmas Vacation' in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chevy Chase will join a screening of 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' in Raleigh Monday night.

The screening is in honor of the film's 30th anniversary and will be held at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

The comedian and actor will share stories from filming and have a Q&A after the screening.

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom.

Chase played Clark Griswold in the film and will share stories from his career and the making of the classic movie.

The movie is 97 minutes and the interview after will take 45 to 60 minutes.

The screening is at 7:30 p.m.

You can find information about tickets here.
