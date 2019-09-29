Arts & Entertainment

Send in your very own birthday wishes to former President Carter

President Jimmy Carter turns 95 in October and you can help him celebrate by sending in a special message.

The Carter Center is asking for everyone to help celebrate former President Carter's 95th birthday by sending in your own personal message.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924. After the death of George H. W. Bush, Carter became the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

You can send in your message here.



Carter already held the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

The footage attached to this story is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy carterbirthday
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-breaking heat hits Raleigh and Fayetteville
One injured in East Raleigh shooting, suspect still at large
Wegmans opens in Raleigh
Bedridden Raleigh woman dies in accidental house fire
Off-duty officer saves man from burning home
Man charged after driving SUV through Mall: Police
Columbus County inmate stabbed to death
Show More
Check out the inside of this $800,000 Raleigh home
75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current near Hatteras
Legendary architect Phil Freelon remembered in celebration of life service
Teen dies from gunshot wound after shooting at Lumberton party, sheriff's office says
Home Depot theft leads to hours-long Durham hotel standoff, police say
More TOP STORIES News