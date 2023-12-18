Reactions pour in following death of UNC basketball legend Eric Montross

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- From the hardwood to the microphone, UNC basketball icon Eric Montross left a lasting legacy, and his death has been following by an outpouring of support.

Montross died nine months after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Prior to his diagnosis, the 7-footer was impossible to miss on gamedays at UNC and around campus for other events.

Read more about his lasting legacy here and continue below to see how teammates, coworkers and more are reacting to his passing:

"Heartbroken. Eric Montross was the nicest, kindest person one could ever know. A great player and champion, husband, father, friend, and a truly wonderful, beautiful soul. RIP Eric Montross." -- Jay Bilas, ESPN analyst and former Duke basketball player

"So very sad to hear of the loss of Eric Montross whose contributions to the UNC community and our state went far beyond his championship basketball skills. Our deepest condolences go out to all family, friends and Tar Heels. The Big E made a big difference in this world." -- Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Our family will be forever thankful for the long, warm friendship of Eric Montross & #HeyWoody. Eric's kindness toward my Dad in the late years of his career and beyond meant so much. to Laura and their family, but all we will miss this special, gentle man." -- Wes Durham, play-by-play announcer and son of longtime Voice of the Tar Heels Woody Durham.

"CANCER is so VICIOUS -just took away one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my basketball journey with @espn Only 52 years old & a TERRIFIC person ex @UNC_Basketball star ERIC MONTROSS - pls God May he RIP! Absolutely heartbreaking!" -- Dick Vitale, ESPN analyst

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Eric Montross. Eric was a steadfast advocate for cancer research, and the impact of his support of adolescent and young adult cancer care and research is immeasurable. Our thoughts are with his wife, Laura, his children and his family." -- Statement from UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

"Heartbroken to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers to the Montross family. Rest in Peace Eric." -- Scott Forbes, UNC Baseball Coach

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill. He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life. We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable." -- Statement from Carolina Athletics

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my good friend and Tar Heel legend Eric Montross. He was an incredible friend, a passionate leader and an inspiring advocate for our campus. His impact extended well beyond the court with his tireless support of the UNC Children's Hospital and his annual Father's Day basketball camp. We have lost a great Tar Heel, and Eric will be truly missed. Please keep Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan in your thoughts and prayers." -- Statement from outgoing UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz