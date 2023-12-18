Tar Heel Eric Montross, who anchored 1993 national title team, dies months after cancer diagnosis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tar Heel icon Eric Montross died from cancer on Sunday at the age of 52.

Carolina Athletics reports Montross passed surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. His death comes nine months after he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Montross was a towering figure in UNC basketball history. He played for coach Dean Smith from 1990-1994, starting at center for the Heels when they won Smith's second national championship in 1993.

He was then selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He played nine seasons in the NBA.

After his basketball career ended, Montross returned to Chapel Hill and became a well-liked analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network. He was a familiar voice on the network for 18 seasons.

Montross stepped away from his duties with Tar Heel Sports Network to focus on his battle with cancer this season.

Carolina Athletics released the following statement about the passing of Montross:

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.



He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life.



We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable."