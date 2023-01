Man found fatally shot on side of road in Erwin

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Erwin police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Erwin.

Police say the body of a man was found with gunshot wounds and laying on the side of the road in the northbound lane of Price Street.

Price Street is closed from North 13th Street to East Jackson Boulevard while police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.