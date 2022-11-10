Police investigate deadly shooting at Erwin home

A man was shot and killed in what appears to be a domestic disturbance in Erwin.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Harnett County.

An ABC11 breaking news crew was at the scene in the 600 block of Lucas Road in Erwin. Officers responded to a shooting call just after 6 p.m.

Erwin Police Chief Johnathan Johnson confirmed that a man was killed.

The chief also said one person has been detained and is being questioned at the police department.

The incident appears to stem from a domestic disturbance, the chief said.

More details are expected to be released Thursday morning.