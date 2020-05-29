Man shot, killed outside Wendy's restaurant in Erwin

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several agencies are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a Wendy's restaurant in Erwin on Thursday afternoon.Authorities responded to the fast-food restaurant along the 500 block of E. Jackson Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said a man was found dead in the passenger seat of a car.Dunn Chief of Police, Clark White, said it is still early in the investigation and will not identify the man until next of kin are notified.Police said they believe they have a suspect in custody at this time.