Search on after 2 inmates escape from Lumberton correctional facility

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is on for two inmates who escaped Monday afternoon from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center.

Prison officials said correctional staffers and law enforcement officers are looking for Craig Guess Jr. and Arlo Swink Jr., who were discovered missing shortly after 3 p.m.

Guess, 39, was serving a 90-day sentence for a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2019 conviction of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses. He was scheduled to be released on June 7.

He is described as 5-foot-8 with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

Swink, 38, was serving a 90-day sentence for violating parole on a 2021 drug conviction. He was also set to be released on June 7.

He is described as 5-foot-9 with gray hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, neck and of a cross on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen Guess or Swink should contact local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at (910) 618-5535.

