Search on for offender who slipped away from Wake County work detail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prison emergency response teams and local law enforcement officers are actively searching for an offender who walked away from a work detail in Apex.

Thomas Swann, 44, slipped away from his job assignment on Schieffelin Road in Apex around noon Wednesday.

Swann, 44, is a minimum custody offender serving a seven-year sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for habitual breaking and entering.

Thomas Swann NC Dept. of Correction

He was scheduled for release on March 25, 2027.

Swann, originally from Cumberland County, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and heavily tattooed, most prominently on his arms and legs.

Anyone with information on Swann's whereabouts is asked to please call 911 or call Sanford Correctional Center at (919) 895-7036.

An ABC11 crew is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.