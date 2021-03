Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.To make your bracket, head toor download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card * Follow ESPN's 2021 NCAA tournament coverage