ESPN

Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets close tomorrow at noon ET/9 a.m. PT
INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!

For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.

To make your bracket, head to www.ESPN.com/bracket or download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.

Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card*.

Click here for all the basics you need to fill out a tournament bracket.

Follow ESPN's 2021 NCAA tournament coverage here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnesscollege basketballespn
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
Crowning a 2021 champion in college football's 64-team playoff
UNC, Wisconsin meet in First Round
Source: WR Curtis Samuel signing 3-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington Football Team
Carolina Panthers add Haason Reddick, source says, Denzel Perryman, Morgan Fox to defense
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: When severe weather will arrive today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Google to create hub in Durham, add 1,000+ jobs
Triangle, Sandhills prepare for severe weather headed to NC
Local scientists help shape CDC advice on in-school social distancing
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Virtual vigil held in Triangle following deadly shootings in Georgia
Show More
Fayetteville bar to remain closed as pandemic enters 2nd year year
Unemployed struggle to receive benefits one year into pandemic
LATEST: Cooper says all NC adults will be able to get vaccine May 1
Real estate program aims to increase Black homeownership, agents
NC man faces terrorism charges after dozens of explosives found
More TOP STORIES News