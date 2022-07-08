Sports

PNC Arena hosts esports championship for Apex Legends game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- PNC Arena is no stranger to hosting big sporting events, but the field of play this week isn't a basketball court or hockey rink. It's massive screens.

Thousands of gamers are attending the esports event, Apex Legends Global Series Championship (ALGS), which is a professional gaming series for the game Apex Legends.

For the first time, the ALGS Championship will welcome a live audience in Raleigh.

Squads across five regions will compete for their share of $2 million and the coveted ALGS Championship title.

Tickets are still available and can be found here.
