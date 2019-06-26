USC gynecologist scandal: Dr. George Tyndall arrested amid sexual assault investigation

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police say a former University of Southern California campus gynecologist has been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults of 16 patients.Dr. George Tyndall, 72, has been accused by hundreds of former students of sexual assault while under his care.Tyndall had not yet been booked as of Wednesday morning, the LAPD said. The arrest was made after a lengthy investigation by the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division, which handles high-profile cases.Tyndall, who has denied the allegations, spent about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist before retiring last year after a USC investigation concluded there was evidence he sexually harassed students during physical examinations.More than 700 women are pursuing individual claims against the doctor in state court. Separately, the university has agreed to a $215 million class-action settlement with former patients.He could face up to 53 years in prison if convicted.Prosecutors say police presented reports on 134 alleged crimes and the investigation is continuing.