USC gynecologist scandal: Dr. George Tyndall arrested amid sexual assault investigation

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police say a former University of Southern California campus gynecologist has been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults of 16 patients.

Dr. George Tyndall, 72, has been accused by hundreds of former students of sexual assault while under his care.

Tyndall had not yet been booked as of Wednesday morning, the LAPD said. The arrest was made after a lengthy investigation by the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division, which handles high-profile cases.
Tyndall, who has denied the allegations, spent about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist before retiring last year after a USC investigation concluded there was evidence he sexually harassed students during physical examinations.

More than 700 women are pursuing individual claims against the doctor in state court. Separately, the university has agreed to a $215 million class-action settlement with former patients.

He could face up to 53 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say police presented reports on 134 alleged crimes and the investigation is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysexual misconductlawsuitsexual harassmentsexual assaultdoctorsinvestigationusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Former USC athlete suing gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall
USC hosts open forum amid search for next president
Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse has license suspended
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
STAYUMBL driver rejects plea deal, will face criminal trial
Woman charged after boy found wandering streets with severe burns
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Democratic debate 2019: What to know ahead of first night
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
Apex officers to reward children wearing helmets with free ice cream
Show More
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Puppy scam targeting Triangle residents
More TOP STORIES News