Society

Family of 3-year-old with cancer gets special gift from neighbors

HUMBLE, Texas -- When times get tough, residents in one Humble neighborhood unite as one.

This time, it was to honor 3-year-old Ezra, whose young life took a big turn last month.

"He was laying down on this couch and we noticed some bleeding out of his right ear," explained his mother, Vanessa Madrid, during an interview with Eyewitness News. "We went to the urgent care ... immediately, within the hour of noticing, they told me it was a possible ruptured ear drum."

READ ALSO: Graduate with terminal cancer celebrated through car parade
EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family gathered from near and far to celebrate the life of Anthony Murillo. Even though Tony was diagnosed with leukemia last year, he still pushed through and received his diploma.



Ezra was ultimately diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

"We felt alone," said his mom. "We were surrounded by a lot of family, but whenever you get news like that, as a parent, you can't help but fall deep into a very dark place."

Madrid's neighbors decided to plan a car parade to lift the family's spirits.

"Everybody was supportive," said a neighbor. "We were so elated."

The parade included fire trucks, police units and even motorcycles.

"All those fun things that Ezra plays with, toy size, were right there," said Madrid. "Ezra's eyes were, 'Wow!'"

The family was left in shock and said they're grateful to be surrounded by neighbors who are willing to go the extra mile for a family in need.

"I can't believe how many people out there care, genuinely care, about my son and what he's going through and about us," said Madrid. "I want to thank them. I want to thank our community ... We truly appreciate what they do to our son."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhumblechildren's healthparadechildrenchildren firstneighbortexas childrens hospitalcancer careneighborhoodgood newscancerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found in NC
Skipping appointments could cause harm, doctors and dentists warn
Planning to vote early? Here's why this is the perfect time
Historic slave plantation in Durham known for brutality, rape and resilience
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Family of woman killed in house fire sends safety warning
Show More
Shipping expert: Start online holiday shopping now
Unscripted Durham adds igloo dining to extend patio season
Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson Co. Fairgrounds on Saturday
Durham's food banks struggle to feed families as pandemic lingers on
LATEST: Raleigh cheer gym warns parents of potential exposure
More TOP STORIES News