Society

Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art

In this episode of our FACEism series, we look at how Roger Shimomura fights prejudice by using his own face in his art.
LOS ANGELES -- If you enjoy the art of Roger Shimomura, you'll see his face a lot.

He puts it on George Washington, Superman, Dick Tracy. But behind the face is a powerful message, and to understand his art, you have to know where he's been.

He's dealt with the same question a thousand times.

"Where are you from?"

Shimomura recalls one conversation where he was asked that question, calling it perhaps one of the most important in his career.

Suddenly he wanted his art to reflect his life, dealing with a country that has not been welcoming to someone who looks like him.

In the video above, Eyewitness News explores how Shimomura fights prejudice by using his own face in his art.

It's all part of the "FACEism" series that seeks to examine stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

See part 1 of the FACEism series, on the history of blackface, here.
EMBED More News Videos

If someone asks "What's wrong with blackface?" a look at the history of segregation and Jim Crow laws in this country may help provide an answer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytelevisionfaceismracism
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The process is working': 300,000 ballots already accepted in NC
Wife of Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Frustrated parents protest outside Wake Schools headquarters
How much do touchless thermometers protect you from COVID-19?
LATEST: NC launches $12M fund for small businesses
These AMC Theatres in NC will reopen next week
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
Show More
Breast cancer awareness events go virtual during pandemic
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
Wake Co. program looks to assist businesses impacted by pandemic
Airports, like airlines, need help to survive COVID-19, RDU says
US 1 South in Cary reopens after deadly rear-end crash
More TOP STORIES News