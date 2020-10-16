Get your fair-food fix at the NC State Fair Food Days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state fair may be canceled this year, but you can still get your fair-food fix.North Carolina State Fair Food Days will last from October 15 through 25. For 11 days, 22 local North Carolina fair vendors will be cooking up their best offerings.Just enter the Fairgrounds at Gate 9 off Trinity Road. Visitors are being asked to park in the midway area and walk up the hill toward Dorton Arena. The vendors will be parked there.This event is takeout only, and no gatherings will be allowed.Social distancing and face coverings are required. Pets are not allowed. Most vendors will be cash only, but some will accept credit cards. There will be an ATM available near Dorton Arena.