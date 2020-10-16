Food & Drink

Get your fair-food fix at the NC State Fair Food Days

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state fair may be canceled this year, but you can still get your fair-food fix.

North Carolina State Fair Food Days will last from October 15 through 25. For 11 days, 22 local North Carolina fair vendors will be cooking up their best offerings.

Just enter the Fairgrounds at Gate 9 off Trinity Road. Visitors are being asked to park in the midway area and walk up the hill toward Dorton Arena. The vendors will be parked there.



This event is takeout only, and no gatherings will be allowed.

Social distancing and face coverings are required. Pets are not allowed. Most vendors will be cash only, but some will accept credit cards. There will be an ATM available near Dorton Arena.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighstate fairnc state fairfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia: WATCH LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
Access to early poll locations more difficult for some NC voters
16-year-old girl overcomes mystery illness after eight month battle
Nearly 230K vote on first day of early voting in NC
President Trump exhorts supporters in Greenville
LATEST: NC Hope program offers rent, utility help for eligible residents
Show More
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
NC reports first flu death of 2020-21 season
6 Sanford firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Toy engineer builds massive Halloween display
Orange County farm giving away a free wedding for an essential worker
More TOP STORIES News