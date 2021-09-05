unsolved crime

9 years later, UNC student Faith Hedgepeth's murder remains unsolved

In 2012, Faith Hedgepeth was found dead inside her Chapel Hill apartment. Her murder remains unsolved.
By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- This time of year can be tough for Alyssa Mozingo. Tuesday will mark nine years since her 19-year-old cousin, Faith Hedgepeth, was found murdered.

The UNC student's killing is still unsolved.

"It's getting prepared for the triggers, of seeing it in the news and not crying and holding it together," Mozingo said. "It's hard."

Mozingo showed ABC11 pictures she keeps of Hedgepeth at her Knightdale home.

"I think it's important for, one, people to remember Faith as a person," Mozingo said. "She was on her praise team at her church. She was active in her community in other ways. I think that's important, not just her case."

Mozingo runs the Justice for Faith Facebook page.

To commemorate Hedgepeth's death anniversary, they'll post online tributes, including a fundraiser for scholarships in her honor. Hedgepeth wanted to be a pediatrician and give back to her tribal community.

"She would be so excited, knowing her," Mozingo said. "I could see her now, being there, just hugging everyone, because she wants them to have that opportunity that she had."

The Chapel Hill Police Department said investigators continue to work on the case daily, and that the department continues to receive assistance from the FBI and SBI.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

20/20 shows composite of what Faith Hedgepeth's killer may look like

Anyone with information is asked to call Chapel Hill Police at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

Assistant Chief Celisa Lehew, lead investigator of the case, sending this statement:

"A team of investigators is working tirelessly to follow leads. We are committed to solving this case," said Lehew.

The department saying any specifics beyond this risk compromising the investigation.

Hedgepeth's case has gained more attention with recent podcasts.

Mozingo is holding on to faith that her cousin's murderer will be found.

"She did not deserve what happened to her," Mozingo said.

