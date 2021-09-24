Science

Fall colors 2021: Foliage to boast vibrant yellows and oranges in the NC mountains

EMBED <>More Videos

2021 fall foliage expected to be more vibrant than last year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina will see more vibrant fall foliage this year compared to 2020, according to AccuWeather.

The AccuWeather 2021 fall foliage forecast projects the Tar Heel state will see brighter leaves on trees this year, with especially striking yellows and oranges in the mountains.



One thing to watch, however, is tropical weather. If a windy tropical system moves through the area around peak leaf season, it would blow off the leaves before they reach their most beautiful.

"Last year, trees became stressed later in the summer in parts of the Northeast due to a couple of extended periods of dryness," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "As a result, there were early leaf droppings, and the brightness was OK, but not great."

EMBED More News Videos

Fall is officially here! And this beautiful drone footage of Bear Lake in Utah is capturing the eyes of social media users everywhere.



Experts say the fall colors in the mountains will be on display starting at the end of September and lasting through the first week of November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencencfall foliageweather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC director overrules panel, backs boosters for frontline workers
1 dead, 14 hurt in grocery store shooting near Memphis
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M
Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico
Slew of businesses say Raleigh mansion owner owes them money
Group calls on Durham to address gun violence
Show More
Wake DA faces fire from frustrated families over policing
3 family members killed in separate shootings in less than a week
Wake County bus driver estimates district short 100 drivers
Grocery prices stay high as supply shortages, staffing issues continue
WW2 soldier's remains identified 77 years later
More TOP STORIES News