Family of fallen green beret receives new 'Hero Home' in time for holidays

Family of green beret receive 'Hero Home' in Fuquay- Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina family received a holiday miracle this year in honor of their loved one.

The Duskin family received the 24th "hero home" as a part of Operation: Coming Home to honor fallen Green Beret Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin.

The family received the 11th hero home located in Fuquay-Varina and the 20th in Wake County.

Parachuters presented the keys to the brand-new home full of special gifts from local businesses.

In 2012, Duskin was killed in Afghanistan during a fire fight. He completed seven tours and served for 19 years.

Duskin's wife, Maggie Duskin, and their three kids will be able to make new memories and remember the old in their new home just in time for Christmas.

"I'm so grateful and thankful to everybody that's done anything and put their hand on this project and this house...I can't wait to put little touches of him everywhere," said Maggie Duskin.
