'She has already forgiven you:' Family of 74-year-old woman hit by celebratory gunfire on July 4th begs killer to come forward

Thorpe's family is begging the community to come forward with information on who may have accidentally shot and killed her -- just a few weeks before her 75th birthday.
"The type of person she is, I can tell you she has already forgiven you," nephew Jesse Green said. "That's her. She has already forgiven you. You took the kind of person this world needed. The type of person. You took someone who brings so much love and joy."
The family of Paulette Thorpe held a press conference along with Durham police on Wednesday asking for help.
'She was loved by everyone': Family remembers grandmother killed by celebratory July 4 gunfire weeks before 75th birthday
Thorpe was visiting with a friend on the Fourth of July, when investigators say a bullet fell from the sky, striking her torso. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Burlington Avenue around 11 p.m.
Thorpe died from her injuries.
Police are working to determine what type of gun was used to narrow their search.
Durham police are encouraging people to come forward who may have fired a shot in a two-mile radius of Burlington Ave and Fayetteville Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call 919-683-1200. There's a cash reward for tips.
Public viewing for Lillie Paulette Thorpe will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.
A graveside service of celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707, with viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.