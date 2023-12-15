Operation Toy Drop to deliver thousands of toys over Raeford: 'It if fun'

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of toys will be delivered memorably on Saturday in the Sandhills.

The U.S. Veterans Corps will hold Operation Toy Drop at the Raeford Airport with dozens of paratroopers from the All Veterans Group dropping in with the toys.

"You'll see Santa's parachute," said Andy Ladner, U.S. Veterans Corps President. "You'll see his elves and reindeer and a whole bunch of characters, probably Captain America and any kind of other characters that we will find. I think the Grinch usually jumps every year or two. It's about $100,000 worth of toys at the least."

He said the kids receiving the toys are all children of current and retired service members.

"These toys are for military veterans and first responders," Ladner added. "We encourage anyone who lives in the Raeford and Fayetteville area that has military families to come to this event. It's a very fun event to go to."

Along with the parachuters, the Bandit Flight Team will also perform.

"It is fun," Ladner said. "It's almost like a miniature air show mixed with giving a whole lot of toys away to a lot of kids!"

Operation Toy Drop takes place from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, December 16. It is free to attend.