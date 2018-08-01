A Durham family is in a state of shock after their loved one was gunned down on his grandmother's front porch.It happened early Tuesday on West Channing Avenue.Now the family wants justice for Reggie Johnson.The 44-year-old leaves behind six children. Two of them are currently studying at NC Central.Family members tell ABC11 Johnson was dropped off by a friend at his grandmother's home.Before he could go inside, he was gunned down.Loved ones say Johnson was the life of the party.They are in shock and want answers."The first thing that hit my mind that was it's random because he don't do nothing," said friend James Brown."He liked to have fun. Take care of his kids. He didn't bother nobody," said Brandeis Holeman.Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was random or targeted.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.