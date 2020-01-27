Family & Parenting

105-year-old World War II veteran Sophie Yazzie dies

TUCSON, Ariz. -- One of the longest living World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, died Saturday at 105 years old, according to Arizona Department of Veterans' Services Director Wanda Wright.

Yazzie was a member of the Navajo Nation. She was born in 1914 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28 years old.

She had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted condolences and thanked Yazzie for her service.



"On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonaworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'One of the greatest': Fans in NC mourn Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
J. Cole wins Best Rap Song at 2020 Grammy Award
School coaches, family members among victims in chopper crash with Bryant
Gov. Cooper orders flags at half-staff for NC soldier killed in Syria
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Show More
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Crowds gather downtown for Raleigh's Women's March
1 Durham public elementary school closed on Monday
5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NC home; investigation underway
More TOP STORIES News