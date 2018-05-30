A beautiful moment was captured in Milledgeville, Georgia, when an 8-year-old boy assisted an elderly woman up the stairs in a random act of kindness.
Riley Duncan posted a video of the boy on Facebook with the caption "Thank God for our youth."
The young boy, named Maurice Adams Jr., was leaving a high school graduation with his mom and sister when he saw the woman crossing the street, according to WSB-TV.
His mother, Contricia Hill, said he asked if he could step out of the car to help. She was unaware that anyone was filming the act of kindness.
"It's touching. It's very touching," she told WSB-TV. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."
