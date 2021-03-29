Family & Parenting

84-year-old woman hugs daughter for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, MO (WTVD) -- An 84-year-old woman finally got the chance to hug her daughter again.

Annemarie Timmons survived Nazi Germany as a foster child. For the last year she's been locked alone in her single-room apartment, writing poetry and playing music on her harmonica.

But after she and her daughter got their COVID-19 vaccines, they were able to get outside together.

"Oh, it was so exciting," Timmons said. "It felt so great. It was like, like a new life."

The biggest excitement came when Timmons was able to embrace her daughter--something she's been deprived of doing for a whole year.

"My biggest thing is really to appreciate what I do have now rather than missing what I'm missing."

Timmons went on to say that she's looking forward to more time outside in the park, playing harmonica with her daughter.
