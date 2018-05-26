FAMILY & PARENTING

Amazon items for toddlers

Amazon items for toddlers (Credit: Shutterstock)

By
If you're looking to scoop up a few things for your little one from Amazon, Me and Lily, a blog site, has a list of 25 items you may want to consider. Here are some of the products:

Baby shusher

Using loud rhythmic noises, this machine will produce a sound that will calm your little one and help put him or her to sleep.

Sleeved bib

This item is perfect for keeping your little one clean while he or she eats.

Silicone baby food feeder

This item is easy to clean and it's perfect for little ones that are teething.
