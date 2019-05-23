Family & Parenting

Ayesha Curry claps back after person says her infant son should be on a diet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ayesha Curry fired back at a body-shamer who suggested putting her 10-month-old son on a diet.

It started when the Bay Area chef and entrepreneur shared a family photo on Instagram.



She posted it after her husband, Stephen Curry, and brother-in-law, Seth Curry, competed during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

In the picture, Ayesha is holding her son, Canon.

A social media user suggested putting him on a diet to control his weight.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry responds to critics on social media on feeling 'insecure'

Ayesha instantly shut down the user, saying "Excuse you? No. Just no."

Others on Instagram backed Ayesha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan franciscoayesha currybabysocial mediabody shamingstephen curry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper expands paid parental leave for state employees
Wimpy's Grill in Durham to close its doors after 32 years
9-15 named storms expected in 2019 hurricane season, NOAA predicts
Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Fayetteville gas station
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
Two people died from the flu in NC last week
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
Show More
NC Attorney General Josh Stein discusses prompt rape kit testing
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
School district offers students free lunch due to Hurricane Florence
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
More TOP STORIES News