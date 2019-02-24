Dove may be known for its products for women, but the company is doing something big for men.
They're offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don't have access to paid paternity leave.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The company's paternity leave fund aims to raise more than $1,000,000 in two years for dads across the nation.
To receive the grant, men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.
To learn more, visit Dove's website.
Related Topics:
familybabyparentingu.s. & world
familybabyparentingu.s. & world