FAMILY & PARENTING

Goldsboro native killed during Vietnam War will be laid to rest

EMBED </>More Videos

Air Force navigator Col. Edgar Felton Davis, who went missing-in-action during the Vietnam War, will be lad to rest.

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC (WTVD) --
The remains of Goldsboro native and Air Force navigator Col. Edgar Felton Davis have returned home and will be laid to rest in the East Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery on Thursday and Friday.

Col. Edgar Felton Davis



Davis' remains arrived on Thursday at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 12:30 p.m. The remains were escorted from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, by Vice Commander, 4th Fighter Wing, Col. Brian S. Armstrong.

All members of Team Seymour, including the local community, were invited to render honors as Davis' remains were escorted to Seymour Johnson Funeral Home in Goldsboro.

The remaining hearse carrying Davis' remains will arrive approximately 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The route from the airport will follow Interstate 540 to U.S. 264 to Interstate 795 to the U.S. 70 Bypass. The procession will exit at the Wayne Memorial Drive off-ramp and proceed to the Seymour Funeral Home.

On Friday, April 6, the 334th "Fighting Eagles" Fighter Squadron, stationed at Seymour Johnson, will conduct a flyover during graveside services.

The 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard, along with approximately 150 Airmen stationed here, will render full military honors during the graveside service starting at 2 p.m.

The Davis family respectfully requests privacy on Thursday, April 5 during the funeral.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyveteranvietnam warair forceGoldsboroNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News