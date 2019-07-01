Family & Parenting

SUMMA' TIME: Super fun at-home activities for the kiddos this summer

The kids have been out of school for about two weeks, and already screaming boredom?

No fear, we've got you covered!

Here are some quick, easy tips to help them enjoy the rest of their summer!

Sprinklers:

A timeless classic.
You can make a splash with the sprinklers in the backyard.
For more fun, set up your very own obstacle course through the sprinklers.

Camping:

Grab some S'mores and set up a campground right in your backyard.

Gardening:

Try gardening with the kids!
They can help dig the holes and learn how to water the plants.

Movies:

Have a movie night in the park.
You can throw a special event for friends and do it in your own backyard.
Bring chairs and blankets, along with your favorite snacks!

SEE ALSO: Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies all summer long
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsummer funfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man charged in Burlington triple murder
2 teens charged with shooting 17-year-old in Sanford
Thunderstorm cause heavy damage, power outages in Raleigh
Body of man in his 80s recovered from Durham pond, officials say
Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh reopens after water main break
Girl hurt after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
2 men, 1 teen charged in string of Fayetteville robberies
Show More
Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts
Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off New Jersey coast
Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades
Person dies in crash involving fuel tanker in Sampson County
10 killed in small plane crash at Dallas-area airport
More TOP STORIES News