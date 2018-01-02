HOLIDAY

Sweet, intimate marital moments captured in best wedding photos of the year

From endearing family moments to awe-inspiring locations, see the award-winning wedding photography named this year's best. (Dustin Gleason | Gleason Photography)

Exhausted children sprawled across church pews. A sweet dance with an older loved one. A tender embrace between bride and groom.

These moments made up just a few of the best wedding photos of 2017.

Four times a year, the International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers chooses the best of the best in wedding photography. There are winners in each of 20 categories, making for a total of 80 winning photos each year.

See all 80 photos on the ISPWP blog.
Images used with permission from the ISPWP. Copyright belongs to individual photographers.
