Save A Life Saturday Oct 12 at Home Depot

Participating Store Locations

Not sure if your home is fire-safe? Kidde and The Home Depot are hostingto help you learn more about fire safety for your home. Visit here to find out more about the Operation Save A Life Campaign #SponsorOperationSaveALife.• Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. Install smoke alarms on every floor, in hallways, inside bedrooms and outside of sleeping areas. Also, if smoke alarms are turning yellow, they need to be replaced.• Test alarms weekly.• Install CO alarms on each floor and near bedrooms. CO weighs about the same as air, so an alarm can be plugged into an outlet, placed on a table or shelf or mounted high on a wall.1000 Vision Drive(919)387-65542771-T Kirkwood Drive(336)513-22182031 Walnut Street(919)851-55543701 Mt Moriah Road(919)419-02081700 N Pointe Drive(919)220-58112060 Skibo Road(910)864-4002901 E Broad Street(919)552-28812540 Timber Drive(919)661-13934425 W. Wendover Avenue(336)218-06553215 Brassfield Road(336)545-11252912 S. Elm Eugene Street(336)691-06132300 N. Main Street(336)883-0500625 Hampton Point Blvd(919)245-01324901 Capital Blvd(919)878-87719517 Strickland Road(919)844-741811915 Retail Drive(919)562-22025721 University Parkway(336)744-23361000 Hanes Mall Blvd(336)659-1181