operation save a life

Save A Life Saturday Oct 12 at Home Depot

Kidde and The Home Depot are proud to support and host Save A Life Saturday events.

Not sure if your home is fire-safe? Kidde and The Home Depot are hosting Save A Life Saturday events on Saturday, October 12th to help you learn more about fire safety for your home. Visit here to find out more about the Operation Save A Life Campaign #SponsorOperationSaveALife.

Example Simple Steps to Safety:

• Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. Install smoke alarms on every floor, in hallways, inside bedrooms and outside of sleeping areas. Also, if smoke alarms are turning yellow, they need to be replaced.
• Test alarms weekly.
• Install CO alarms on each floor and near bedrooms. CO weighs about the same as air, so an alarm can be plugged into an outlet, placed on a table or shelf or mounted high on a wall.

Participating Store Locations



APEX
1000 Vision Drive
(919)387-6554

BURLINGTON
2771-T Kirkwood Drive
(336)513-2218

CARY
2031 Walnut Street
(919)851-5554

DURHAM
3701 Mt Moriah Road
(919)419-0208

DURHAM (North)
1700 N Pointe Drive
(919)220-5811

FAYETTEVILLE

2060 Skibo Road
(910)864-4002

FUQUAY VARINA
901 E Broad Street
(919)552-2881

GARNER
2540 Timber Drive
(919)661-1393

GREENSBORO
4425 W. Wendover Avenue
(336)218-0655

GREENSBORO (Battleground)
3215 Brassfield Road
(336)545-1125

GREENSBORO (East)
2912 S. Elm Eugene Street
(336)691-0613

HIGHPOINT
2300 N. Main Street

(336)883-0500

HILLSBOROUGH
625 Hampton Point Blvd
(919)245-0132

RALEIGH
4901 Capital Blvd
(919)878-8771

RALEIGH (Northwest)
9517 Strickland Road
(919)844-7418

WAKE FOREST
11915 Retail Drive
(919)562-2202

WINSTON-SALEM (North)
5721 University Parkway
(336)744-2336

WINSTON-SALEM
1000 Hanes Mall Blvd
(336)659-1181
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfire safetyabc11 togetherhome depotoperation save a life
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION SAVE A LIFE
Operation Save a Life delivers thousands of free smoke alarms
Operation Save A Life: Fire Safety Campaign 2019
Operation Save A Life delivers thousands of free smoke alarms, CO alarms
Operation Save A Life kicks off October 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Mom of abducted girl pleads for help
The 411: Massive shark swimming off NC coast
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
2 Wake County women to compete on Food Network
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
Show More
Missing Holly Springs mom now feared dead, police say
North Carolina working to improve pedestrian safety in Raleigh
2-year-old girl falls from third-story window
Durham couple married for 70 years shares secret to happiness
Town celebrates Christmas early for 6-year-old with cancer
More TOP STORIES News