Family & Parenting

Snow brought to 2-year-old who is too ill to take family's winter vacation

GILBERT, AZ -- First responders created a winter wonderland for a young girl who loves the snow but is too sick to enjoy it.

Quinn Walker is 2 years old. Every year her family visits the mountains for a little taste of winter.

However, this year she was too sick to make the trip. Her doctors said Walker has a heart condition that makes it too risky to travel to the mountains.

When firefighters at Walker's local fire department heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The fire department dumped five tons of snow on her family's driveway. There, she and her siblings were able to build snowmen, go sledding and even throw a few snow balls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonasnowwinterwinter wonderland
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by IED
Lightning strikes Fayetteville home, displaces family
Thunderstorms scattered throughout central NC
Current Triangle traffic: Weather slows morning commute
New research shows children can burn limited amount of calories
Local Iranians gather in Raleigh honoring Ukrainian plane victims killed
NC man sought after beating girlfriend when she refuses to help in crime
Show More
Census jobs recruiting tour comes to Cumberland County
NC non-profit sews pouches for animals impacted by Australian wildfires
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after woman stabbed during robbery
More TOP STORIES News