FAMILY & PARENTING

Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Brittany Harris lost her husband, Army Specialist Chris Harris, in August of 2017, just months after the couple said, "I Do" riverside in Asheville. (Credit: Erin and Kendra/PinehurstNC Photography )

By
Brittany Harris lost her husband, Army Specialist Chris Harris, in August of 2017, just months after the couple said, "I Do" riverside in Asheville.

Just days before Chris' death, he learned he would become a father.

To help celebrate the new life, several Fort Bragg soldiers in Afghanistan helped give the fallen hero a memory he would never have but surely deserved - a special gender reveal.

EMBED More News Videos

Fort Bragg soldiers in Afghanistan help with gender reveal for fallen NC hero



The couple's daughter is expected to enter the world on March 24.

Harris said that she plans to name her daughter Christian Michelle for her father, Christopher Michael.

"Everything I do, I do it to preserve Chris' memory and to show Christian how special she is," Harris said. "I'm just the only one that can speak for them both right now. I do everything I can to make sure they both get the recognition they deserve. Him for sacrificing his life for his country and her for being the legacy of a hero."



Harris' maternity photos, taken by Pinehurst Photography, were taken in the same spot where she and Chris tied the knot.





"The plans Chris and I made for our future and children together, I now have to follow through with those plans on my own ... we wanted to spend every anniversary in the spot each year."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnancyphotographysoldier killedfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News