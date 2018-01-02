"Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own," read a card left for 11-year-old Madison, explaining that the cake was paid for in honor of McKenna "MBug" Jodell.
McKenna, who would have turned 10 last week, died when she was just nine months old, according to the card.
The story gained attention after Kyle Jauregui, Madison's brother, shared about the sweet moment on Twitter. He explained that they found out the cake was paid for when they went to pick it up.
"My family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There's still good in this world," he wrote.
The random act of kindness was done through the MISS Foundation's Kindness Project, which encourages grieving families to perform random acts of kindness in honor of deceased children. The MISS Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families who have lost children, said that more than 3 million kindness projects have been performed since 1996.
The Kindness Project said on Facebook that this time the do-gooder was Ashely Jodell.
"There is nothing that eases the pain of our children's physical absence in our world. But to bring their love back, intentionally, through kindness is meaningful in its own way," the organization wrote in the wake of Jodell's act.
Jodell spoke to the parenting site Scary Mommy, saying she's been doing this anonymously for years in honor of McKenna.
"She was here and mattered," Jodell told the site. "Knowing someone reads her name and learns about her means so much."