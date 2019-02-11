FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman loses necklace with mother's ashes at N.J. mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. --
A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Tiffiny McKinney says her mother passed away suddenly from ovarian cancer in 2016.

A teardrop necklace with her mother's ashes inside is McKinney's last link to her loved one.

"Wearing it around your neck and knowing that she's there with you helps us get through the day," McKinney tells Action News.

But McKinney says she lost the necklace at the Deptford Mall on Saturday sometime between 11:10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

"I reached up and grabbed it and noticed it wasn't there," she recalled.

McKinney says she stopped at Chico's, Things Remembered and the restroom, but no luck finding it as of yet.

"Both myself and my aunt have the same necklace. We would really just like to have it returned as it has a strong sentimental value," says McKinney.

Anyone with information on the necklace is being asked to call 856-230-8485.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamily
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
140 Fort Bragg soldiers return home from Iraq
Traveling with an infant? 11 tips to tackle the hassle
NC's largest kids consignment sale this weekend in Raleigh
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units damaged in Raleigh apartment fire
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News