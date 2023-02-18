NHL encouraging fans to welcome teams to Carter-Finely Stadium for Stadium Series game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hockey fans are being given the opportunity to welcome the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals to Carter Finley Stadium on Saturday.

The National Hockey League said fans will have the chance to greet the teams when they arrive for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Both teams will be on East Stephen Stroud Way outside Carter Finley Stadium.

The Hurricanes are expected to walk from PNC Arena to the stadium at 5:15 p.m. and are being led by the NC State marching band and cheerleaders.

The Capitals will arrive on a bus at 5:30 p.m.

Arrive early! Game officials warn Stadium Series fans about traffic

