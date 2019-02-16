STYLE & FASHION

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson sat down with fashion designer B Michael as he creating Oscar gowns for actress Cicely Tyson.

By
NEW YORK --
Designer B Michael has spent weeks and poured his heart into creating the masterpiece actress Cicely Tyson wore while accepting an Honorary Oscar in November.

B said he was overcome with emotion seeing the 94-year-old in the magnificent gown.

"For such a moment and when you've seen so much, you're like, this cannot just be another pretty dress," said B, "It's one of a kind."

B Michael has dressed countless celebrities for endless events. The designer's unique sense of fashion is unmatched.

B and Tyson have been friends for years. B Considers Tyson his "magical soul mate."

"I trust him explicitly," said Tyson. "He put that dress on, and I never took it off, I wore it to every single party that was given in my honor for the Oscars, that dress was unbelievable."

The highly acclaimed designer has become the go-to person for countless celebrities but is determined to step out of his comfort zone. Tyson even wore a hat he designed to Aretha Franklin's funeral.

"The hat had gone viral, sitting in the church, we had no clue," said B.

B is now busy working on dress number two for Tyson for the Oscars on February 24th.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmoviesOscarsacademy awardsfashionentertainmentNew YorkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Meghan cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Robeson Co. 6-year-old located after being taken in stolen car
Apex man now charged with murder in high-speed crash that shut down US-1
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Durham Police: Man shot during attempted robbery
Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
TMZ: Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston makes emergency landing after losing wheel
NC Auto Show to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
Garner Walgreens worker critical after shooting, store remains closed
Show More
Undocumented Raleigh mom speaks out against ICE raids
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
White House correspondent April Ryan kicks off NABJ Regional Summit in Raleigh
Wake Forest HS student charged with sexual battery of classmate
Raleigh man accused of fracturing child's skull
More News