New Croc styles offer fanny packs, beads and more

You've heard of Crocs, the simple, comfortable boat shoe that comes in bright colors.Now, you have some new and unusual choices.The Pocket Croc combines two of the most controversial fashions in the world -- fanny packs and Crocs.A Japanese fashion company partnered with Crocs to create the Croc with a fanny pack attached to its ankle strap.They retail for $53.But, that's not all.Crocs also has a new visor-adorned style. It's a Croc with a see-through visor attached to the toe.They come in black and white.And how about the festival-ready Crocs with beaded, suede-like fringe attached to the top. They cost $68.And finally, the bespoke platform-style Crocs with extravagant gems. They're the most expensive at $87.