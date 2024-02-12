California fast-food chain Del Taco plans to open new location in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- California fast-food chain Del Taco is launching a North Carolina location in Sanford.

According to documents for a February meeting of the Sanford/Lee County/Technical Review Committee, the Mexican restaurant recently filed plans to build a 2,021-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at 3116 South Horner Blvd.

A spokesperson from Del Taco said they cannot confirm any new locations in that area at this time.

Del Taco does not have any locations in North Carolina right now, but according to its website, it plans to open a restaurant in Durham in September along Highway 55 near Interstate 40.

Launched in 1964, the fast-food chain has about 600 locations across 16 states.