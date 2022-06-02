2 children killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Goldsboro

EMBED <>More Videos

2 children killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were killed, and one seriously injured after a crash early Thursday morning in Goldsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. when officers were on a routine patrol in the downtown area of Goldsboro. Officers saw a car speeding down Carver Street and turned around to investigate. After an attempt to catch up to the vehicle, officers lost sight of it.

The car was later found overturned on railroad tracks behind Holly Street Warehouse at East Holly Street and North Center Street. One person trapped inside the car was freed and taken to the hospital. Two other people were thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The three victims were 12, 13, and 14 years old. Their identities have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborocar crashfatal crashchild killedspeeding
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
RPD video released from fatal shooting at police station in May
Contractor under investigation again for unfinished work
NC Senate passes medical marijuana bill with bipartisan support
White House officials applaud NC response to Covid-19
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Morrisville moms, Durham church call for action after mass shootings
Show More
Want to buy a Raleigh home? It'll cost you 46% more than last year
Bojangles to open new location on UNC campus
Man shot multiple times at Raleigh bus stop
New Publix Super Market coming to Durham
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
More TOP STORIES News