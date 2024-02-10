1 dead in single-car crash near Duke University

Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash on Academy Road near Duke University.

Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash on Academy Road near Duke University.

Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash on Academy Road near Duke University.

Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash on Academy Road near Duke University.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash on Friday night near Duke University.

The single-car crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on Academy Road near campus. The car crashed off the road into a wooded area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Academy Road between Duke University Road and Cranford Street is closed while officers investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

Watch for updates here and on Eyewitness News at 11.